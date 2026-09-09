Skubal (9-7) allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five over 7.1 innings to earn the win over the Reds on Tuesday.

Skubal got back on track after allowing two runs on 10 hits and a walk over 5.2 innings against the Cardinals in his last start. He's logged quality starts in four of his last five outings, and his only damage Tuesday was an Elly De La Cruz two-run blast in the third inning. Skubal is at a 2.84 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 164:24 K:BB over 139.2 innings through 23 starts between the Dodgers and the Tigers this year. Skubal's next outing is projected to be a rematch on the road in Cincinnati next week.