Dodgers' Travis d'Arnaud: Signed by Dodgers
D'Arnaud has signed with the Dodgers, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
The veteran backstop was cut loose by the Mets this week, but he's found a new home quickly, as he was spotted getting fitted for a cap in the Dodgers clubhouse Sunday. The Dodgers will carry three catchers with Austin Barnes and Russell Martin having split duties so far this season, and manager Dave Roberts said D'Arnaud could also see action in the infield and outfield, per Jorge Castillo of The Los Angeles Times. Matt Beaty was sent to Triple-A Oklahoma City in a corresponding move.
