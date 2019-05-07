Dodgers' Travis d'Arnaud: Slated for first base/outfield role

Manager Dave Roberts said Monday that d'Arnaud will see the bulk of his action at first base and left field, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

D'Arnaud has played almost exclusively at catcher during parts of seven seasons in the majors, but it doesn't sound like he'll be much more than the No. 3 option behind the plate while both Austin Barnes and Russell Martin are healthy. Though getting acclimated at the two new positions will offer d'Arnaud additional avenues to enter the lineup, Roberts suggested he doesn't plan on handing the 30-year-old a start anytime soon. D'Arnaud may instead offer his most value in the short term as a pinch hitter off the bench.