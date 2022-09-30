Thompson (personal) is starting at designated hitter and batting fifth Friday against the Rockies.
He was scratched for personal reasons Thursday but is back in there against righty Chad Kuhl. Thompson is hitting .155/.261/.431 with five home runs and one steal in 20 games this month.
