Thompson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.

Thompson will take a seat after going 2-for-12 with a home run and a double while starting in each of the Dodgers' last three contests. While Gavin Lux (back) is day-to-day and Chris Taylor is seeing more time at second base, Thompson and Joey Gallo -- who starts in left field Sunday -- should pick up more playing time in the outfield alongside Cody Bellinger and Mookie Betts.