Thompson is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Giants.

The Dodgers will roll out an outfield of trade-deadline acquisition Joey Gallo along with Cody Bellinger and Mookie Betts, and that trio will likely represent manager Dave Roberts' preferred figuration against right-handed pitching moving forward. As a result, the righty-hitting Thompson projects to see most of his playing time as a short-side platoon mate of either Gallo or Bellinger. Thompson had started both of the past two games, going 0-for-5 with three walks, a stolen base and two runs.