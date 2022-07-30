Thompson went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Friday's 5-4 victory versus Colorado.
Thompson hit one of two Los Angeles homers in the contest, slugging a 430-foot, two-run shot to center field in the second inning. The long ball was his fourth of the season, all of which have come since he signed with the Dodgers on June 20. Thompson has become a big part of the offense since that date, supplementing the power total with a .301/.383/.542 slash line, 17 RBI and a stolen base over 30 games.
