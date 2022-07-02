Thompson isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Padres.
Thompson went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a run and a strikeout Friday, but he'll be out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games. Chris Taylor is shifting to right field while Jake Lamb serves as the designated hitter.
