Thompson went 2-for-4 with a triple, a double, a run and two RBI in a 9-6 win against San Francisco on Thursday.

Thompson started in left field and filled the No. 8 slot in the order in the Dodgers' first game of the second half. The journeyman knocked a two-run double in the second inning and came through with a clutch triple that tied the contest in the eighth. Thompson is likely to see less playing time when Chris Taylor (foot) returns to action (likely in early August), but the former has been productive since signing with Los Angeles in June, slashing .276/.333/.500 with two homers, five doubles, 11 RBI, seven runs and one stolen base over 22 games.