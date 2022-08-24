Thompson went 2-for-3 with a home run, four RBI, three runs scored and a walk in Tuesday's 10-1 win over the Brewers.

Thompson scored each time he got aboard. He also supplied a three-run homer in the second inning and an RBI single in the fourth, both off Brewers ace Corbin Burnes. This was Thompson's first multi-hit effort since Aug. 12 -- the Dodgers' relatively good health among their field players has seen him slip into a part-time role. The outfielder is slashing .265/.358/.492 with six homers, 27 RBI, 22 runs scored and two stolen bases through 151 plate appearances between the Dodgers and the Padres this year. Thompson is likely to find most of his playing time against left-handed pitchers.