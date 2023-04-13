Thompson went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run, a walk and an additional scored Wednesday in a 10-5 victory versus the Giants.

Thompson began the game on the bench but entered the contest as a pinch hitter for David Peralta in the sixth inning. He worked a walk and came around to score the go-ahead run, then produced a run on his own with a solo shot in the following frame. The long ball was Thompson's first since he went deep three times against Arizona in his first game of the season April 1. Since that three-homer contest, Thompson is batting just .200 and has a 35 percent strikeout rate, though he's also worked four walks over 19 plate appearances.