Thompson went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in a loss to the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

Thompson went back-to-back with Will Smith in the fourth inning, smashing a 445-foot shot to left field. The long ball was his 10th of the campaign and his third over his past eight games. Thompson has a career-high 34 RBI this season and needs three more homers to tie his career-best mark of 13 that he established in 2016 during his first stint in Los Angeles.