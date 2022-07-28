Thompson is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rockies.

He'll take a seat for the first time since July 14, ending a streak of nine consecutive starts in which he went 11-for-29 with four extra-base hits and six walks. The Dodgers initially planned on deploying the righty-hitting Thompson as a short-side platoon player in the outfield, but his impressive form at the plate of late has made it tough for manager Dave Roberts to take him out of the lineup against right-handed pitching as well.