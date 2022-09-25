Thompson went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, two walks and an additional run in a 6-2 win against the Cardinals on Saturday.

Thompson took Cardinal's starter Jordan Montgomery 438-feet deep to center in the second inning to extend Los Angeles' lead and added walks in the fourth and eighth, scoring following the former. The 31-year-old has slumped through most of September with a .164/.273/.455 slash line through 18 games, however, his slugging is propped up by five of his nine hits leaving the yard. Thompson walked twice in a game for the fourth time this season, with two of those games occurrences coming in September.