Thompson and the Dodgers agreed on a one-year, $1.45 million contract Friday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.
Thompson won't have to go through the arbitration process anymore after coming to terms with Los Angeles on Friday. The outfielder compiled a .256 average with 13 homers, 41 RBI, 36 runs and four stolen bases over 219 at-bats with the Padres and Dodgers in 2022.
