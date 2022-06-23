Thompson went 1-for-2 with a two-run double in a win over the Reds on Wednesday.
After playing for Los Angeles from 2016-17, Thompson was acquired by the team Monday and added to the active roster Tuesday. He didn't start in Wednesday's contest, but the outfielder came on as a pinch hitter for Eddy Alvarez in the sixth inning. Thompson struck out in that at-bat but made his mark on the game in eighth, belting a two-run double to right field. He could be in line to pick up a few starts while Mookie Betts (rib) remains on the injured list.
