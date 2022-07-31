Thompson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Colorado, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Thompson has a 1.104 OPS with two home runs and eight RBI in 10 games since the All-Star break and will head to the bench Sunday. That production is clearly unsustainable, especially considering he also has a 34.2 percent strikeout rate during that stretch. James Outman is starting in right field Sunday in his major-league debut.