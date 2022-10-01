Thompson went 1-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 10-1 win over the Rockies.

Thompson missed Thursday's game for personal reasons, but his absence was a short one. He had a rough September at the plate, going 10-for-63 (.159), though half of those hits were home runs and he drove in 12 runs. The outfielder owns a .243/.335/.486 slash line with 12 homers, 40 RBI, 34 runs scored and three stolen bases across 242 plate appearances between the Dodgers and the Padres this year.