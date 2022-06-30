Thompson isn't starting Thursday's game against the Padres, Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA reports.
Thompson started in five consecutive games ahead of Wednesday's series finale against the Rockies, but he'll remain out of the lineup for a second consecutive matchup during Thursday's series opener against the Padres. Jake Lamb is serving as the designated hitter while Chris Taylor starts in right field.
More News
-
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Starting streak ends at five•
-
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Moving into full-time role•
-
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Plates two, adds steal in win•
-
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Added to Sunday's lineup•
-
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Swats homer Thursday•
-
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Knocks in two Wednesday•