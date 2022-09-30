site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: dodgers-trayce-thompson-scratched-for-personal-reasons | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Scratched for personal reasons
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Thompson was scratched from the lineup for Thursday's game against the Padres due to personal reasons, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
The exact reason for Thompson's absence hasn't been revealed, but he's only expected to be away from the team for a single day. Miguel Vargas will start in left field in his absence.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read