Thompson is out of the lineup for Wednesday's regular-season finale with the Rockies.
Thompson will take a seat in the regular-season finale after going 6-for-14 with a home run, four walks, three runs and two RBI while starting the past five games. The righty-hitting outfielder is likely to fill a short-side platoon role when the Dodgers return to action during the National League Division Series.
