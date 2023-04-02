Thompson went 3-for-4 with three home runs and eight RBI in Saturday's 10-1 win against Arizona.

Thompson didn't get into either of the Dodgers first two games, but he made a loud case for more playing time with his three-homer performance Saturday. The outfielder began his night with a grand slam off Madison Bumgarner in the first inning, added a three-run shot off Kevin Ginkel in the fifth and tacked on a solo shot off Cole Sulser in the eighth. With the explosive performance, Thompson jumped into the league lead in RBI and is tied with C.J. Cron for the lead in homers. The big performance wasn't lost on manager Dave Roberts, who declared after the game that Thompson would get another start Sunday, per Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register.