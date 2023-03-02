Thompson is expected to form the short side of a platoon in left field with David Peralta for the Dodgers this season, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Thompson actually had reverse splits for the Dodgers last season, posting a 1.010 OPS with 10 homers against righties versus just a .621 OPS and three dingers off lefties. The 31-year-old has worked over the offseason on his approach versus left-handers and the team is confident he'll improve in that area. "I'll still bet on the fact that there'll be an uptick - significant uptick - versus left this year," manager Dave Roberts said. "He's smart enough to know that, one piece of value that he can add for our club, is to be more productive versus left-handed pitching." Thompson also figures to see some starts in center field this season as part of the Dodgers' new-look outfield.