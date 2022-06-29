Thompson is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
He'll retreat to the bench after he started each of the past five games in right field while going 4-for-18 with a walk, a stolen base and two RBI. Eddy Alvarez will replace Thompson in the outfield.
