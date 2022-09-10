Thompson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Padres on Friday.

Thompson gave the Dodgers a 4-3 lead with his fourth-inning solo shot, though that ended up being the team's final run of the contest. The homer put Thompson at 32 RBI on the campaign, tying the career-best mark he established during his first stint with Los Angeles in 2016. He began this season with San Diego and went 1-for-14 over six games, but Thompson has been much better since joining the Dodgers, slashing .281/.371/.556 with nine homers over 57 contests.