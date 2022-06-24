Thompson hit a solo homer in his only at-bat against the Reds on Thursday.
The Dodgers built a big lead in the contest, so Thompson had a chance to pinch hit for Chris Taylor in the ninth inning. The outfielder belted a 401-foot shot to left field for the final run of the game. Since joining Los Angeles on Tuesday, Thompson has gone 2-for-4 with three RBI.
