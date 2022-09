Thompson went 0-for-2 with one steal in Thursday's loss against the Mets.

Thompson stole second base against righty reliever Trevor May in the seventh. The outfield has been hot in his last seven games, recording a .400 average and 1.320 OPS in 25 plate appearances. The 31-year-old crushes righties, slashing .353/.461/.659 in 102 plate appearances compared to .172/.243/.313 in 70 plate appearances facing lefties.