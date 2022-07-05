Thompson went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in Monday's 5-3 win over the Rockies.
The Rockies' Jose Iglesias opened the scoring with a solo shot in the fifth inning, but Thompson answered with a three-run blast a half-inning later. Thompson is 3-for-11 in four games in July, but all three of those hits have gone for extra bases (one homer, two doubles). The outfielder is slashing .224/.296/.408 with two long balls, 10 RBI, five runs scored, a stolen base and three doubles in 54 plate appearances between the Dodgers and the Padres this year. Chris Taylor (ankle) appeared to aggravate an injury Monday, so Thompson could enjoy a little short-term boost in playing time in the outfield.
