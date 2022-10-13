Manager Dave Roberts confirmed that Thompson will start in Game 3 of the NLDS against the Padres on Friday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Thompson will take the place of Cody Bellinger in center field after Bellinger has struck out four times in the first two games of the NLDS. Thompson will face Blake Snell in Game 3, whom he is 1-for-5 against in his career.
