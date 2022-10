Turner went 2-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and a pair of runs scored in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Rockies.

Turner logged multiple hits for the third time in five games, and he's added a pair of steals in that span. The shortstop is now 27-for-30 in steal attempts this season, and he's swiped five bags since the start of September. He's slashing .299/.344/.467 with 20 home runs, 97 RBI and 100 runs scored through 156 contests this year.