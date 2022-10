Turner (finger) will bat second and play shortstop Saturday in Game 4 of the NLDS against the Padres.

Turner jammed his right ring finger sliding back into first base on a pickoff attempt in Game 3, though he was able to remain in the game. His X-rays were negative, and while it's possible the injury affects him in some fashion, the fact the he's cleared not just to hit but also to throw is seemingly a good sign.