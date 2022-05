Turner went 1-for-2 with two walks, a double, an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 4-1 win over the Phillies.

The shortstop had a bit of a sluggish start to the season, but Turner is catching fire now. He extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a two-bagger in the fifth inning, a stretch during which he's slashing .356/.444/.533 with five doubles, a homer, seven runs, eight RBI and four of his eight steals on the year.