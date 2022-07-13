Turner went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and two additional runs during Tuesday's 7-6 loss to St. Louis.

Turner singled and scored in third inning, slugged a two-run home run in the fifth and scored after reaching on catcher's interference in the seventh. The three runs mark the 29-year-old's most in a game this season while the home run was his fist since June 28, though Turner did log five doubles during the 11-game drought. The shortstop has heated up considerably during his last three games, batting 5-for-13 over his last three games after a prior 1-for-15 stretch.