Turner went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run and RBI in an 11-2 win against the Padres on Sunday.

Turner singled home a run and scored as part of a six-run seventh inning and tacked on a solo shot in the ninth for his third multi-hit game in his last five. The 29-year-old has hit safely in each of nine September contests, slashing .300/.333/.575 with six extra-base hits and two stolen bases.