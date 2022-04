Turner went 0-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 5-1 win over Detroit.

Turner didn't collect any hits in the contest, but he registered a sacrifice fly in the third inning and reached base on a walk in the seventh. That extended his on-base streak to 38 games, the third-longest in the majors since 2020, per Dodger Insider. Turner also stole his fourth base of the season -- he leads the Dodgers in both steals and RBI (17).