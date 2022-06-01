Turner went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Pirates.
Turner's third-inning homer was the Dodgers' only extra-base hit of the contest. The shortstop has been locked in at the plate with a 23-game hitting streak -- he's gone 32-for-91 (.352) in that span. The three-week surge has him up to a .298/.357/.461 slash line with six homers, 41 RBI, 23 runs scored, 10 stolen bases, 12 doubles and two triples in 49 contests overall.
