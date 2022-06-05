Turner went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts Saturday in a loss to the Mets.

Turner entered the contest having notched at least one hit in 26 straight contests, but he was unable to extend that streak Saturday. The shortstop was on deck with two outs in the ninth inning but was unable to get a fifth at-bat when Freddie Freeman grounded out to end the game. During the streak -- the longest in the majors this season -- Turner slashed .350/.404/.573 with four homers, 22 RBI, 14 runs and six stolen bases.