Turner went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 12-1 victory over the Padres.

Turner received his first day off this season Friday, and he wasted little time making his presence felt upon his return Saturday. The All-Star shortstop gave the Dodgers an early lead against Sean Manaea with a two-run homer in the first inning. Turner is up to 19 long balls on the campaign -- he needs one more to record the second 20-20 season of his career.

More News