Turner went 2-for-4 with a triple, a double, a walk, three runs and three RBI in Saturday's 8-4 victory against the Padres.

Turner scored the Dodgers' first run in the third inning and produced their next three tallies with a bases-clearing double in the fifth. He extended his hitting streak to eight games, during which he's batting .286 with a homer, eight RBI, six runs and two stolen bases. Turner's 94 RBI on the campaign are already a career high, and he ranks sixth in the majors in that category.