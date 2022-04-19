Turner went 1-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and three RBI against Atlanta in a 7-4 win Monday.

Turner broke the game open with his fourth-inning bases-clearing double that doubled the Dodgers' lead from three runs to six. The speedy shortstop had previous swiped his third bag of the campaign following a third-inning fielder's choice. Turner is living up to the lofty fantasy draft position he garnered in most leagues this season, slashing .310/.333/.452 with a home run, 10 RBI, six runs and three stolen bases through 45 plate appearances.