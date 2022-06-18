Turner went 3-for-5 with a double in Friday's 2-1 extra-inning loss to the Guardians.
Turner got the nod atop the lineup with Mookie Betts (bruised rib) out of the lineup. The table-setting role worked well for Turner, who extended his hitting streak to 10 games with his fourth three-hit effort of the year. During the hot streak, the shortstop has gone 14-for-40 (.350). He's up to a .304/.357/.478 slash line with eight home runs, 13 stolen bases, 47 RBI, 32 runs scored, 15 doubles and two triples through 272 plate appearances overall.