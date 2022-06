Turner went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 4-1 win over Atlanta.

His fifth-inning blast off Ian Anderson gave the Dodgers an insurance run. Turner has at least three hits in three of the last four games and has hit safely in 15 of the last 16, slashing a sizzling .388/.417/.642 over that stretch with five of his 10 homers and four of his 14 steals on the year, along with 10 RBI and 14 runs.