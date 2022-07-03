Turner went 3-for-4 with an RBI double in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Padres.

Back-to-back doubles in the first inning from Mookie Betts and Turner led to the Dodgers' opening run. That held up for the next seven frames as the only scoring before the Padres rallied in the ninth. During Betts' absence, Turner scorched the ball, batting .338 with an .891 OPS from the leadoff spot over 15 contests. He moved down to second in the order Sunday after regularly batting third prior to the roster shakeup. Turner has a stellar .312/.360/.490 slash line, 11 home runs, 16 stolen bases, 58 RBI and 43 runs scored through 78 games this year.