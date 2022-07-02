Turner went 2-for-5 with a stolen base, a run scored and three strikeouts in Friday's 5-1 win over the Padres.

Turner wasn't at his best at the plate, as this was his fifth multi-strikeout game in his last 13. He's also logged five multi-hit efforts in that span, which has seen him bat .317 (19-for-60) with three homers, three steals, nine RBI and 10 runs scored. The shortstop continues to be productive all around with a .306/.352/.485 slash line, 11 homers, 16 steals, 56 RBI and 42 runs scored through 76 contests overall. Mookie Betts (ribs) is ramping up his activity, but Turner is line to be the leadoff hitter at least until Betts is activated from the injured list.