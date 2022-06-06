Turner went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a stolen base in a 5-4 loss to the Mets on Sunday.

Turner opened the scoring with a two-run home run off New York starter Trevor Williams in the first inning, singled in the third and stole second after reaching on catcher's interference in the 10th. The long ball was the 28-year-old's sixth while the theft was his 11th, pulling him into a tie with Cedric Mullins for fifth in the league. Turner is now slashing .299/.352/.469 with 26 runs, and 44 RBI in 54 games.