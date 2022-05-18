Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday that Turner has been bothered by a sore calf over the past few days, but the shortstop remains "playable," Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Turner certainly didn't appear bothered by the calf issue Tuesday, as he started both games of the team's doubleheader and went 3-for-8 with a home run, two runs and five RBI. He was replaced with a pinch runner in the sixth inning of the nightcap, but that was largely due to the fact that the Dodgers were ahead 11-2 at the time. The injury appears to be very minor, and it's unlikely that it will cause Turner to miss time going forward, though it wouldn't be a surprise to see him get a rest day at some point since he's started 13 games over the past 11 days.