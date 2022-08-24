Turner went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 10-1 win over the Brewers.

Turner knocked an RBI single in the fourth inning and an RBI double in the eighth. This was the shortstop's eighth multi-hit effort through 21 games in August, a month in which he's batting .302 (26-for-86). That's right in line with his season mark of .308, and he's added an .837 OPS, 18 home runs, 85 RBI, 77 runs scored and 20 stolen bases through 122 games. The one downside to his recent performance is his ongoing 17-game homer drought.