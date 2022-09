Turner went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Padres.

Turner and Freddie Freeman completed a double-steal in the sixth inning. The theft was Turner's first in 13 games and his 26th of the year. The shortstop is up to a .300/.345/.471 slash line while adding 20 home runs, 97 RBI, 98 runs scored, four triples and 39 doubles through 154 games this year.