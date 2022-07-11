Turner went 2-for-5 with two RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 11-9 win over the Cubs.

Turner provided a two-run single in the third inning to erase an early deficit for the Dodgers. He also stole second, but he was left on base. The speedy shortstop ended the weekend on a high note, though he's hit only .179 (5-for-28) in his last seven contests. Despite the mini-slump, Turner is slashing .301/.350/.474 with 17 stolen bases, 11 home runs, 61 RBI and 46 runs scored through 85 games.