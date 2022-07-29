Turner went 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI, a stolen base and three runs scored in Thursday's 13-0 win over the Rockies.

Turner picked up hits in his first three at-bats, including a bases-loaded double in the second. He scored each time he got aboard, and was rewarded with some rest for the effort as he exited for a defensive replacement in the fifth. The shortstop's sizzling hit streak is up to 15 games -- he's gone 24-for-64 (.375) with four home runs and six doubles in that span. For the season, he's slashing .312/.356/.504 with 15 homers, 72 RBI, 59 runs scored, 18 steals and 27 doubles through 98 contests.